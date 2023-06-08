Displaying percentage
Since it is for display purposes, use the function DoubleToString() to convert the value to a string of exact number of digits.
Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy
- docs.mql4.com
You used NormalizeDouble, It's use is usually wrong, as it is in your case.
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Floating point has an infinite number of decimals, it's you were not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
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Print out your values to the precision you want with DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference.
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SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point) — code fails on non-currencies.
On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 programming forum #10 (2011)
And abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
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Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on non-currencies. So do it right.
Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 programming forum (2012)
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Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
(MT4 2013)) (MT5 2022))
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MathRound() and NormalizeDouble() are rounding in a different way. Make it explicit.
MT4:NormalizeDouble - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
How to Normalize - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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Prices you get from the terminal are already correct (normalized).
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PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)
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Hi; I am using this formula to calculate percentage:
(orderProf is preset to $200).
It works fine, except it doesn't display properly:
Any suggestions?
Thanks a bunch.