Displaying percentage

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Hi; I am using this formula to calculate percentage:

Profits=NormalizeDouble((OrderProfit()/orderProf)*100,2);

 (orderProf is preset to $200).

It works fine, except it doesn't display properly:


Any suggestions?

Thanks a bunch.

[Deleted]  

Since it is for display purposes, use the function DoubleToString() to convert the value to a string of exact number of digits.

DoubleToString

Converting a numeric value to a text line with a specified accuracy

Conversion Functions
DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference
DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference
 
thank you sir; much appreciated.
 
Lode Loyens: It works fine, except it doesn't display properly:

You used NormalizeDouble, It's use is usually wrong, as it is in your case.

  1. Floating point has an infinite number of decimals, it's you were not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
              Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

    See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)

  2. Print out your values to the precision you want with DoubleToString - Conversion Functions - MQL4 Reference.

  3. SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point) — code fails on non-currencies.
              On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 programming forum #10 (2011)

    And abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 programming forum (2012)

  4. Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on non-currencies. So do it right.
              Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
              Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 programming forum (2012)

  5. Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep and check against min and max. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
              (MT4 2013)) (MT5 2022))

  6. MathRound() and NormalizeDouble() are rounding in a different way. Make it explicit.
              MT4:NormalizeDouble - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
              How to Normalize - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2017)

  7. Prices you get from the terminal are already correct (normalized).

  8. PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
              What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)

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