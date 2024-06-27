I want to see more data for a signal I am subscribed to

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Hello, I like how you can check the growth data month by month on the account stats on a signal. However I would like to be able to do the same with drawdown for example. The drawdown chart is limited and only shows few days worth of data. Is there a way to go further back?
 
There is thread related to it:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
 
Meliora Capital:
Hello, I like how you can check the growth data month by month on the account stats on a signal. However I would like to be able to do the same with drawdown for example. The drawdown chart is limited and only shows few days worth of data. Is there a way to go further back?

These statistics are limited because the signal has been published only recently.

An account cannot be monitored if it is not connected to a database, so you can't find details about the previous period.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

These statistics are limited because the signal has been published only recently.

An account cannot be monitored if it is not connected to a database, so you can't find details about the previous period.

I am confused... the signal was running since last year, yet the drawdown tab only shows DD for the last 2 weeks.


Also at the very top (highlighted in picture) is that the highest DD since the signal started or is it relative to the limited data in the graph below?

 
Meliora Capital #:

I am confused... the signal was running since last year, yet the drawdown tab only shows DD for the last 2 weeks.


Also at the very top (highlighted in picture) is that the highest DD since the signal started or is it relative to the limited data in the graph below?

As I said before, the signal may run since last year, but it was connected to MQL5.com just 2 weeks agon, from what you say.

The maximum drawdown stats and graph, are only valid since the signal was connected to MQL5.com signal database.

An account cannot be monitored if it is not connected to a database, so you can't find details about the previous period.

Below you see a similar exmple.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

As I said before, the signal may run since last year, but it was connected to MQL5.com just 2 weeks agon, from what you say.

The maximum drawdown stats and graph, are only valid since the signal was connected to MQL5.com signal database.

An account cannot be monitored if it is not connected to a database, so you can't find details about the previous period.

Below you see a similar exmple.



Oh, that's horrible. I didn't realise I wouldn't get complete data. Well, now I understand how the DD jumped to 10% on my first day using the signal. It makes really hard to trust any signals if the data can be partial like that.

 
Meliora Capital #:

Oh, that's horrible. I didn't realise I wouldn't get complete data. Well, now I understand how the DD jumped to 10% on my first day using the signal. It makes really hard to trust any signals if the data can be partial like that.

That's why is crucial to check the date a signal has been published in MQL5.com.

A lot of signals are being connected from the very beginning, so their stats are trustworthy.

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