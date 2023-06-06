MQL5.community authorization failed

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Hello Kindly i am not able to login MQL5.community with the right credentials. i want to install Trade Manager on new downloded mt5 from my purchase category, Can someone help me on this Thanks
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Community tab is located in Medtatrader -
Tools - Options - Community -

And the result of the Community tab filling may be checked in the Journal (and if something is wrong so you can check the Journal too for possible error number):

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