VPS purchased link to demo account
I wrongly linked the VPS I purchase to a demo account instead of the live trading account. Is it possible to exchange?
You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account (Change account):
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register