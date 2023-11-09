Terminal failing to completely reload unanchored charts' positions
In the example above, of the 8 free charts, only 3 opened in their defined positions (notice that the other charts are open, but anchored).
Complement: After posting this yesterday and forgetting it, now I reopened my Terminal and the same "surviving" 3 unanchored charts were correctly open again. This kinda gives me the impression the Terminal will limit the loading of up to 3 unanchored charts, but no more.
Please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?
Gosh, I thought I gave enough explanation, but here goes a step-by-step to reproduce the problem:
- Open the Terminal on a computer with 2 or more screens (3 for sure)
- Open many charts (like 10)
- Set many, but not all of them as "unanchored" and position them throughout the screens, like in the print screens of the original post (notice that it's important to have more than 3 unanchored charts for the problem to manifest)
- Close the terminal and reopen it; when that happens, many charts will be anchored with only 2 or 3 still unanchored and in the positions that were previously determined
- Note: when trying to reproduce the bug again, I failed to do it in a demo account with 4 unanchored charts, but it happened with 6 in another Terminal logged in a real life account
Gosh, I thought I gave enough explanation, but here goes a step-by-step to reproduce the problem:
- Open the Terminal on a computer with 2 or more screens (3 for sure)
- Open many charts (like 10)
- Set many, but not all of them as "unanchored" and position them throughout the screens, like in the print screens of the original post (notice that it's important to have more than 3 unanchored charts for the problem to manifest)
- Close the terminal and reopen it; when that happens, many charts will be anchored with only 2 or 3 still unanchored and in the positions that were previously determined
- Note: when trying to reproduce the bug again, I failed to do it in a demo account with 4 unanchored charts, but it happened with 6 in another Terminal logged in a real life account
And yet you failed to answer the primary question. Did you read the link I provided?
Hi mr Carreiro,
I'm sorry, I didn't; I assumed it was another post with tips on how to post messages here :3 Here is the 3 line info suggested in the linked post:
2023.11.09 14:19:53.460 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 4040 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2023.11.09 14:19:53.460 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Eight-Core, AVX2, 5 / 15 Gb memory, 70 / 231 Gb disk, UAC, GMT-3 2023.11.09 14:19:53.460 Terminal C:\Users\marti\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\46741B95EA60FD79A8A625DA9A175331
Note: since many versions came about since I started this thread, I tested the situation again and the bug is still present. This time I tested with 1 anchored open screen in the middle plus one not visible, 3 unanchored on the right monitor and two unanchored on the left and, upon reponening, there were only two at the right and one on the left.
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Hi,
I'm trying to create a "trading desktop" using 3 monitors/screens with lots of unanchored charts (I hope this is the name; I use MT5 in Portuguese). When configured, the positions are as follows:
So the terminal with 2 anchored charts lies in the middle monitor/screen and the unanchored charts in the sides. What happens, though, is that when I close and than reopen the MT5 Terminal, most of the floating charts "don't remeber their positions" and return anchored:
In the example above, of the 8 free charts, only 3 opened in their defined positions (notice that the other charts are open, but anchored).
Is this a bug? It surely looks like so, but maybe there is something about the configuration of fixed/floating charts I'm not aware of. So, what must I do so that when I reopen the Terminal, all charts are in the positions I configured them previously? Any help will be appreciated.