Error : The PayPal payment system is temporarily unavailable. Please try to repeat the transaction later

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When I am trying to withdraw I am getting this error :  The PayPal payment system is temporarily unavailable. Please try to repeat the transaction later. 
It is only me or everyone???

 
Ugochukwu Mobi:
When I am trying to withdraw I am getting this error :  The PayPal payment system is temporarily unavailable. Please try to repeat the transaction later. 
It is only me or everyone???

Do you get this message when you click on the Paypal icon or when you put the actual withdrawal?

I am not getting any message when I click on the Paypal withdrawal icon, but I didn't put any amount to check it further.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Do you get this message when you click on the Paypal icon or when you put the actual withdrawal?

I am not getting any message when I click on the Paypal withdrawal icon, but I didn't put any amount to check it further.

After putting the amount and click on withdraw. If you can try even with a small to see

 
GOOD DAY i am struggling to fund my vps, it shows me payment error
 
Ugochukwu Mobi:
When I am trying to withdraw I am getting this error :  The PayPal payment system is temporarily unavailable. Please try to repeat the transaction later. 
It is only me or everyone???

Wait for Monday ... because as I understand - website is updated so it may be fixed on Monday when the update will be finished.
 
The problem has been solved and fixed
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