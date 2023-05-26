Need Help | my Signal not Showing
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Besides -
Jacqueline Monique Hottmann #:This user (OP) created a signal for subscription (not free signal) but he is not validated as a seller so he needs to be validated first I think.
New signals takes a while. You will see a ranking# for your signal, with time it will change as your trading happens on this account.
New signals takes a while. You will see a ranking# for your signal, with time it will change as your trading happens on this account.
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Hi Everyone
I created a new Signal 2 days ago, my Signal has been approved but not Showing in Public, But Showing in All Signals. Kindly help me. Thanks