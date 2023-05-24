How can I download the las 10 years of candles for 1m period? (in MT5)

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Hi

I've tried to download that data with this:


but only get to download the last 10 thousan candles.


How can I download the last 10 years?


or from where? need arround 7 M of data

[Deleted]  
You can only download what your broker offers. Please note that there may also be a difference between demo and real accounts.
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