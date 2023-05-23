altert Message: algo trading authorization failed
Ziggy456:
i get an alert from MQL% community saying authorization failed
i get an alert from MQL% community saying authorization failed
You should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is ziggy456 (because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ziggy456
MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab -
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear all,
I recently installed a trading bot algortyhtm and when I loaded it and clicked the also trading button, i get an alert from MQL% community saying authorization failed. What is the issue here? Can anyone help. I have sent an message to the adminstrator for assistance. Not sure what I am doing wrong.
Thanks for anticipated reply or feedback.