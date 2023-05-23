altert Message: algo trading authorization failed

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Dear all,


I recently installed a trading bot algortyhtm and when I loaded it and clicked the also trading button, i get an alert from MQL% community saying authorization failed.    What is the issue here?  Can anyone help.  I have sent an message to the adminstrator for assistance.  Not sure what I am doing wrong.


Thanks for anticipated reply or feedback.

 
Ziggy456:
i get an alert from MQL% community saying authorization failed

You should fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is ziggy456 (because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ziggy456

MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab - 

 

My example (the proof that I filled Community tab in Metatrader -

1. I made Community login:

2. and checked in Metatrader journal (just to be sure that I really login according to Metatrader software program):


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