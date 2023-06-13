Highlighting text
No.
I only use the Editor for compiling/debugging. I use Notepad2 with code folding. Others use Notepad++, Eclipse, scite-mql, Emacs, Visual Studio, or other IDEs.
tks for you answers @ William Roeder
And sorry for my late reply, as I'm not used to the forum yet and hadn't seen your reply,
So if I understand correctly you can use other software for the MQL5 saud language for compiling and debugging, so what do you need it for?
what is mean code folding pls ?
at the time I used to use Sublime Texte,
but now I'm wondering if every time you want to compile or debug, especially for a beginner like me, you have to use the official IDE, so what's the point of using another program for a beginner?
ZeroCafeine #:
So if I understand correctly you can use other software for the MQL5 saud language for compiling and debugging, so what do you need it for?
what is mean code folding pls ?
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I never said that. I said: “I only use the Editor for compiling/debugging.” You use the MetaEditor for compiling and debugging. Use whatever you want for editing your text files.
Folded Opened
Hi @William Roeder
I'm using now Visual Studio and it's like working perfect for compiling/debugging for me today with my small level
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Hi everyone,
Is there a library or something to add to IDE for Highlighting text,
so that I can highlight the text of a function or variable by double clicking so that it is easily visible ?