Highlighting text

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Hi everyone,


Is there a library or something to add to IDE for Highlighting text,


so that I can highlight the text of a function or variable by double clicking so that it is easily visible ?

 

No.

I only use the Editor for compiling/debugging. I use Notepad2 with code folding. Others use Notepad++, Eclipse, scite-mql, Emacs, Visual Studio, or other IDEs.

 
William Roeder #:

No.

I only use the Editor for compiling/debugging. I use Notepad2 with code folding. Others use Notepad++, Eclipse, scite-mql, Emacs, Visual Studio, or other IDEs.

tks for you answers @ William Roeder


And sorry for my late reply, as I'm not used to the forum yet and hadn't seen your reply,

So if I understand correctly you can use other software for the MQL5 saud language for compiling and debugging, so what do you need it for? 


what is mean code folding pls ?


at the time I used to use Sublime Texte,
but now I'm wondering if every time you want to compile or debug, especially for a beginner like me, you have to use the official IDE, so what's the point of using another program for a beginner?

William Roeder
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ZeroCafeine #:

So if I understand correctly you can use other software for the MQL5 saud language for compiling and debugging, so what do you need it for? 

what is mean code folding pls ?

  1. I never said that. I said: “I only use the Editor for compiling/debugging.” You use the MetaEditor for compiling and debugging. Use whatever you want for editing your text files.

  2. Folded
    		 Folded
    Opened
    		 Opened

 
tks you so much for all your answers @ William Roeder 😊
William Roeder
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Hi @William Roeder

I'm using now Visual Studio and it's like working perfect for compiling/debugging for me today with my small level

William Roeder
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