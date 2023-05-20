why do I get the high under close, open and low???? - page 2
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This has gotten off hands ...
You are right ... the data seems correct ...
time open high low close tick_volume spread real_volume
0 1683698400 27630.14 27660.48 27620.16 27654.21 817 11397 0
1 1683699300 27654.93 27670.98 27623.78 27629.05 755 11397 0
2 1683700200 27629.05 27660.76 27598.39 27653.31 804 11397 0
3 1683701100 27653.32 27677.64 27627.42 27639.51 768 11397 0
4 1683702000 27638.90 27645.99 27619.28 27630.53 715 11397 0
.. ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...
995 1684595700 26861.01 26896.79 26844.60 26876.58 663 11397 0
996 1684596600 26876.59 26881.04 26850.13 26852.27 624 11397 0
997 1684597500 26854.10 26859.60 26841.72 26845.73 508 11397 0
998 1684598400 26844.84 26869.65 26830.77 26836.11 558 11397 0
999 1684599300 26835.83 26846.30 26829.19 26829.83 274 11397 0
but don't know ... must be something I've done wrong with plotly ... I will ask there.
yes ... it was plotly.
if someone is interested, it should be written as this:
and the plot shows correctly.