why do I get the high under close, open and low???? - page 2

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This has gotten off hands ...

You are right ... the data seems correct ... 


           time      open      high       low     close  tick_volume  spread  real_volume

0    1683698400  27630.14  27660.48  27620.16  27654.21          817   11397            0

1    1683699300  27654.93  27670.98  27623.78  27629.05          755   11397            0

2    1683700200  27629.05  27660.76  27598.39  27653.31          804   11397            0

3    1683701100  27653.32  27677.64  27627.42  27639.51          768   11397            0

4    1683702000  27638.90  27645.99  27619.28  27630.53          715   11397            0

..          ...       ...       ...       ...       ...          ...     ...          ...

995  1684595700  26861.01  26896.79  26844.60  26876.58          663   11397            0

996  1684596600  26876.59  26881.04  26850.13  26852.27          624   11397            0

997  1684597500  26854.10  26859.60  26841.72  26845.73          508   11397            0

998  1684598400  26844.84  26869.65  26830.77  26836.11          558   11397            0

999  1684599300  26835.83  26846.30  26829.19  26829.83          274   11397            0


but don't know ... must be something I've done wrong with plotly ... I will ask there.

 

yes ... it was plotly.


if someone is interested, it should be written as this:


fig = make_subplots()
                fig.add_trace(trace1)
                fig.add_trace(trace2)


and the plot shows correctly.


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