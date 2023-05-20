why do I get the high under close, open and low????

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hi

I'm getting data from mt5 (robomarkets (RoboForex))

and the data is shown here:

in the last 1000 ticks ... the high has only been higher a few times



why am I getting theese results?


this is what I use: mt5 with python

[Deleted]  
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
[Deleted]  
If you want help with your code, you are going to have to show your code. No one here, can read your mind nor see your computer.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading

sorry ... I thought this was a general question.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
If you want help with your code, you are going to have to show your code. No one here, can read your mind nor see your computer.

I'm preparing an article ... the code will be there ... just had this q, because the code is supposed to be correct. :(

[Deleted]  
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera #: I'm preparing an article ... the code will be there ... just had this q, because the code is supposed to be correct. :(

Then no one can help you. You will have to fix your own code. If you are not able to debug your own code, then I don't think you should be writing an article at this point.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then no one can help you. You will have to fix your own code. If you are not able to debug your own code, then I don't think you should be writing an article at this point.

Its a problem of  the data. That is why I ask.

In the image I'm just printing the data raw.
[Deleted]  
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera #: Its a problem of  the data. That is why I ask.In the image I'm just printing the data raw.

I doubt, that there is any problem with the data, as I use the same broker and symbol myself. Something else is wrong, and 99% percent of the time, it is one's own code.

EDIT2: By the way, in English, it is "Prices" ("Precios"), not "*Prizes" ("Premios")

[Deleted]  
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera: in the last 1000 ticks ... the high has only been higher a few times

Also, tick data does not have OHLC prices. Only bar data has OHLC prices. Tick data can only have Ask, Bid (and Last prices for some symbols, like futures).

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I doubt, that there is any problem with the data, as I use the same broker and symbol myself. Something else is wrong, and 99% percent of the time, it is one's own code. 


def ML(symbol):
         
            data3=[]
            data3 =pd.DataFrame( mt5.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol, mt5.TIMEFRAME_M15, 0, tpd))
            data_raw=data3
                ....
            return variacion, diferencia_en_porcentaje, diferencia, data3, data_raw

....
variacion, diferencia_en_porcentaje, diferencia, data3, data_raw = ML(symbol)

....
data=data_raw


import plotly.graph_objects as go
                from plotly.subplots import make_subplots

                df = data
                longitud=np.arange(len(df))
                trace1 = go.Scatter(
                    x =longitud,
                    y = df['open'],
                    name='open',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='red'
                        )
                )

                trace2 = go.Scatter(
                    x =longitud,
                    y = df['high'],
                    name='high',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='black'
                        )
                )

                trace3 = go.Scatter(
                    x = longitud,
                    y = df['low'],
                    name='low',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='blue'
                        )
                )

                trace4 = go.Scatter(
                    x = longitud,
                    y = df['close'],
                    name='close',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='green'
                        )
                )

                fig = make_subplots(specs=[[{"secondary_y": True}]])
                fig.add_trace(trace1)
                fig.add_trace(trace2,secondary_y=True)
                fig.add_trace(trace3)
                fig.add_trace(trace4)
                fig['layout'].update(height = 600, width = 800, title = symbol,xaxis=dict(
                    tickangle=-90
                    ))


                fig.update_layout(
                    title = 'Prizes for '+str(symbol),
                    xaxis_tickformat = '%d %B (%a)<br>%Y'
                )

                fig.show()


well ... don't know why the high is not showing propperly

 

eaven more straight foreguard




longitud=np.arange(len(data_raw))
                trace1 = go.Scatter(
                    x =longitud,
                    y = data_raw['open'],
                    name='open',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='red'
                        )
                )

                trace2 = go.Scatter(
                    x =longitud,
                    y = data_raw['high'],
                    name='high',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='black'
                        )
                )

                trace3 = go.Scatter(
                    x = longitud,
                    y = data_raw['low'],
                    name='low',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='blue'
                        )
                )

                trace4 = go.Scatter(
                    x = longitud,
                    y = data_raw['close'],
                    name='close',
                    marker=dict(
                        color='green'
                        )
                )

                fig = make_subplots(specs=[[{"secondary_y": True}]])
                fig.add_trace(trace1)
                fig.add_trace(trace2,secondary_y=True)
                fig.add_trace(trace3)
                fig.add_trace(trace4)
                fig['layout'].update(height = 600, width = 800, title = symbol,xaxis=dict(
                    tickangle=-90
                    ))


                fig.update_layout(
                    title = 'Prices for '+str(symbol),
                    xaxis_tickformat = '%d %B (%a)<br>%Y'
                )

                fig.show()
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