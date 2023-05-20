Can not install EA bot purchased on MQL5

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Metatrader 5?
Which build?
Because if your build of MT5 is old one so you will not be able to install because of that.

This is my build -

 

for more information -

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1...
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Duy Dong Dao:

You seem to be using an old 32-bit build of MT5 which is no longer supported.

Currently only 64-bit MetaTrader 5 is supported. You need to upgrade your system.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You seem to be using an old 32-bit build of MT5 which is no longer supported.

Currently only 64-bit MetaTrader 5 is supported. You need to upgrade your system.

Thank you so much! Oh yes. I’m using window 10 32bit! I will try with 64bit!
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