Request help to modify my code to draw lines only from the hi/lo and skip inbetween candles
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Hi,
i am trying to code an indicator that draws lines between swing hi and lows but the code I have is connecting the hi/lo of the candles in between. In the diagram I would like 1 line between the H and L or L and H as shown in yellow in the diagram and not many segments for a single line.
Thanks for any help.