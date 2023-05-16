how can i register my business as a seller in MQL5 market
Dear Sirs/ Madams
Could you please let me know how may open and verity seller account in MQL5 market under my Business?
I'm not wiling to open account under my personal name.
Go to your Profile → Seller → Register as Company ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/reboundtrading/seller/company
However, it may be necessary to first register as a seller under personal name, and only afterwards, update the registration to a company name.
The link provided is specific for the original poster only ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/reboundtrading/seller/company
EDIT: For example, for your own case, it would be ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gooly/seller/company
EDIT2: However, the OP will first need to register as a seller under personal name. Only afterwards, will they be able to update the registration to a company name.
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Dear Sirs/ Madams
Could you please let me know how may open and verity seller account in MQL5 market under my Business?
I'm not wiling to open account under my personal name.