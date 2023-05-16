how can i register my business as a seller in MQL5 market

New comment
 

Dear Sirs/ Madams


Could you please let me know how may open and verity seller account in MQL5 market under my Business?

I'm not wiling to open account under my personal name.

 
Rebound Trading:

Dear Sirs/ Madams


Could you please let me know how may open and verity seller account in MQL5 market under my Business?

I'm not wiling to open account under my personal name.

I don't think it's possible to do it without using your personal name.
[Deleted]  

Go to your Profile → Seller → Register as Company ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/reboundtrading/seller/company

However, it may be necessary to first register as a seller under personal name, and only afterwards, update the registration to a company name.


 
Fernando your link is dead - in other posts was written one has to contact the Service Desk.
[Deleted]  
@Carl Schreiber #: Fernando your link is dead - in other posts was written one has to contact the Service Desk.

The link provided is specific for the original poster only ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/reboundtrading/seller/company

EDIT: For example, for your own case, it would be ... https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gooly/seller/company

EDIT2: However, the OP will first need to register as a seller under personal name. Only afterwards, will they be able to update the registration to a company name.

New comment