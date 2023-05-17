Add GPU to agents list for strategy tester metatrader 5.

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[Deleted]  
Hi everyone i am asking how to add gpu to agents list in metatrader 5 ,i have geforce gpu RTX 3050,and i want to add it to agents list,i am already activated openCL for iGPU and geforce GPU in metatrader 5 options,but nothing happens,please if anyone can help me thank you.
[Deleted]  

Are you sure you have enabled it in the terminal Options (Ctrl-O)?


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Have your code report the OpenCL status to the logs so that you can verify that it is using it or not.

EDIT: Also, the GPUs do not apear as separate agents. The GPU functionality is part of the normal CPU core agents. No extra agents will appear,

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Fernando Carreiro #:

Are you sure you have enabled it in the terminal Options (Ctrl-O)?


Hi sir,just i have this options.

Files:
Untitled.jpg  206 kb
 

Also make sure your Cuda download is the proper one for your GPU driver , here is the info page https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-toolkit-release-notes/index.html

And i think you must also install intel's sdk for open cl , i don't have the link handy .

(edit : attached an info printing script)
CUDA 12.1 Update 1 Release Notes
  • docs.nvidia.com
The Release Notes for the CUDA Toolkit. CUDA 12.1 Update 1 Release Notes The release notes have been reorganized into two major sections: the general CUDA release notes, and the CUDA libraries release notes including historical information for 12.x releases. CUDA Toolkit Major Component Versions CUDA Components Starting with CUDA 11, the...
Files:
get_info.mq5  5 kb
[Deleted]  
Bashar12341972 #: Hi sir,just i have this options.
I repeat ... "Also, the GPUs do not apear as separate agents. The GPU functionality is part of the normal CPU core agents. No extra agents will appear."
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Fernando Carreiro #:
I repeat ... "Also, the GPUs do not apear as separate agents. The GPU functionality is part of the normal CPU core agents. No extra agents will appear."

Hi sir i tried enable and disable opencl,But nothing changed same time rendering that mean opencl not work,i installed intel sdk opencl and nvidia opencl for cuda and enable and disable no thing changed same time rendering.

[Deleted]  
Bashar12341972 #:Hi sir i tried enable and disable opencl,But nothing changed same time rendering that mean opencl not work,i installed intel sdk opencl and nvidia opencl for cuda and enable and disable no thing changed same time rendering.

Does your EA have OpenCL code in it?

If not, then obviously nothing will change.

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Fernando Carreiro #:

Does your EA have OpenCL code in it?

If not, then obviously nothing will change.

No, there isn't.

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Bashar12341972 #: No, there isn't.

Then, why to you expect the GPU to be used if you are not using any OpenCL functionality?

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Fernando Carreiro #:

Then, why to you expect the GPU to be used if you are not using any OpenCL functionality?

Because I thought the platform supports OpenCL, not the EA..

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