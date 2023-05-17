Add GPU to agents list for strategy tester metatrader 5.
- How to add GPU in the Agent list?
- Discussion of article "How to Install and Use OpenCL for Calculations"
- GPU based optimzation for strategy tester and expert?
Are you sure you have enabled it in the terminal Options (Ctrl-O)?
Have your code report the OpenCL status to the logs so that you can verify that it is using it or not.
EDIT: Also, the GPUs do not apear as separate agents. The GPU functionality is part of the normal CPU core agents. No extra agents will appear,
Are you sure you have enabled it in the terminal Options (Ctrl-O)?
Hi sir,just i have this options.
Also make sure your Cuda download is the proper one for your GPU driver , here is the info page https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-toolkit-release-notes/index.html
And i think you must also install intel's sdk for open cl , i don't have the link handy .(edit : attached an info printing script)
- docs.nvidia.com
I repeat ... "Also, the GPUs do not apear as separate agents. The GPU functionality is part of the normal CPU core agents. No extra agents will appear."
Hi sir i tried enable and disable opencl,But nothing changed same time rendering that mean opencl not work,i installed intel sdk opencl and nvidia opencl for cuda and enable and disable no thing changed same time rendering.
Does your EA have OpenCL code in it?
If not, then obviously nothing will change.
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