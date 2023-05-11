How to improve screenshots from VPS (MetaQuotes)?
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Friends,
How can my EA that pushes via FTP screenshots to my own server produce better looking screenshots? When my EA runs locally all looks nice but on VPS lines become dotted and formatting disapears.
Many thanks,
Jan