impossible to migrate on my VPS - page 2
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Thank you for your answer. Yes I have rechecked and I am currently connected.
By digging, the problem comes from elsewhere. I just don't have access to the VPS function in my MT5. In the screenshot attached to my comment, you will see that the VPS icon is displayed in gray and not working, when it should be displayed in blue. do you have an idea of the origin of the problem?
I proved that I filled Communty tab of Metatrader, and that my Metatrader build is 64-bit version with one of the latest build, and that I connected to trading account, and so on. It takes few minutes for me to prove it.
But you did not prove anything (and not going to do it).
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So, no any assistance without any technical proofs.
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How to report technical issues? - the forum thread about HowTo
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Votre capture d'écran semble provenir d'une très ancienne version de MetaTrader . Utilisez-vous peut-être une version 32 bits de MetaTrader ?
Si c'est le cas, MT5 32 bits n'est plus pris en charge depuis de nombreuses années maintenant.
Montrez votre journal de journal en identifiant ...
thank you for your reply. Indeed I use a 32 bit version of MT5. I downloaded many other versions of MT5, but they refuse to install on my PC.
Do you have any idea what would be the cause?
32-bit Metatrader 5 will not connect to MQL5 VPS (because the support for 32-bit MT5 was stopped long time ago).
Seems, your computer is having 32-bit Windows ...
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How to know: 64-bit MT5 or 32-bit MT5 was installed on computer?
If your computer is on 64-bit Windows so Metatrader 5 will be installed with 64-bit too.
To check (to confirm) - restart MT5, and after that go to the Metatrader journal to see:
if it is written as "Metatrader 5 x64" so it is MT5 with 64-bit:
thank you for your reply. Indeed I use a 32 bit version of MT5. I downloaded many other versions of MT5, but they refuse to install on my PC.
Do you have any idea what would be the cause?