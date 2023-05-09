I can't add my trading bot to my VPS please I need help
The message is self-explanatory. Do what it says.
Every time you run the debugger (F5) it is recompiled in debug mode. So after that you will have to compile again (F7) to bring it back to normal mode.
Recompile the source code normally (F7), not via the debugging (F5). Do you understand the difference?
Every time you run the debugger (F5) it is recompiled in debug mode. So after that you will have to compile again (F7) to bring it back to normal mode.
Recompile the source code normally (F7), not via the debugging (F5). Do you understand the difference?
I'm not a coder please explain
Do you have the source code for the EA?
If not, then ask your coder to supply a properly compiled file.
If you do have the source code, then open it in MetaEditor and compile it via F7.
Thank you so much it's working now BUT if I upload my EA it stop's Algo trading, don't know why
Thank you so much it's working now BUT if I upload my EA it stop's Algo trading, don't know why
"if I upload my EA it stop's Algo trading, don't know why" -
"upload" means - migrate to MQL5 VPS?
And the algo trading stopped after migration?
Yes, it is fine: algo trading is always ON in MQL5 VPS (EA will be traded on this VPS) so the algo trading is switched OFF in your home Metatrader
(because your home Metatrader has nothing to do with your EA anymore in case EA was sucessfully migrated).
For example, the second part of the post here How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor is related to it.
- 2021.03.30
- www.mql5.com
"if I upload my EA it stop's Algo trading, don't know why" -
"upload" means - migrate to MQL5 VPS?
And the algo trading stopped after migration?
Yes, it is fine: algo trading is always ON in MQL5 VPS (EA will be traded on this VPS) so the algo trading is switched OFF in your home Metatrader
(because your home Metatrader has nothing to do with your EA anymore in case EA was sucessfully migrated).
For example, the second part of the post here How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor is related to it.
Thank you so much for this
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I get an error when I try to migrate my bot to my VPS please I need urgent help, the error is attached below