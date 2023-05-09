empty meta trader
Hello I am new, I connected to my broker through meta trader but even before it I had absolutely no symbols in meta trader. I dont know what to do, cannot find anything similar anywhere else.
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The quotes are coming from the broker. Login to your account with him ..
My only assumption is that demo account doesnt provide the symbols but that just makes the demo account useless
ok, so either open a real account with your broker with that symbol or choose another broker.
Market watch → right-click → Show all.
Guys I dont have any symbols in the symbols library, there is nothing to show in show all. I cant even click it. Thats why I cant find any solution. Im logged in through broker, nothing changes. No symbols, I reinstalled still nothing. No idea what to do
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