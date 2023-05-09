MT5 - Cloud Agents stuck on Processing - page 2
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So you have reduced it to a measly 20615 millennia.
So if you run it on 20615 threads, it will only take 1 millennium.
Yes, it is now totally feasible!!! 🙄
You're saying that but on Friday night, I ran the cloud testing just fine there were no issues.
Remember if the amount of operations is above 100 million, the genetic optimisation automatically kicks in no?
I ran a 17 hour back test just fine on Friday, so why would it now all of a sudden stop working?
And I have also tried running with these amount of passes and it still stuck on processing, and believe me when I say I processed ALOT more than that from friday night
If anyone has any constructive ideas, please let me know!
Even if the genetic algorithm kicks in, it is still highly unreasonable because ...
Also, there is no guarantee that your code is flawless and efficient. There can be combinations that cause endless loops or memory leakage that would cause the pass to stall.
You need to be more smart about it.
First run a very small optimisation sample (on your own computer) to make sure your code is robust and efficient, before you waste your money on the cloud, only to find out that your code is flawed and you have to repeat it all again.
So after further investigation, the issue is with MT5 yet again, and it's inability to refresh new files / data correctly.
I am now running my back test perfectly fine, and (as expected), the "unreasonable" amount of passes is being completed in a fast and orderly manner
If anyone is having any issues with the cloud agents, check that MT5 has correctly refreshed your EA / data. Very annoying indeed 😒
Even if the genetic algorithm kicks in, it is still highly unreasonable because ...
Also, there is no guarantee that your code is flawless and efficient. There can be combinations that cause endless loops or memory leakage that would cause the pass to stall.
You need to be more smart about it.
First run a very small optimisation sample (on your own computer) to make sure your code is robust and efficient, before you waste your money on the cloud, only to find out that your code is flawed and you have to repeat it all again
How can I contact someone from Metaquotes directly so I can discuss this issue with them directly? I am sure I am not the only one...
You do it here! If the issue is confirmed by moderators, the details will be forwarded to the admin.
99% of the time the issue is usually the code being run or due to the inexperience of the user.
As for the "non-updating" of the table in real-time, that is currently known, but MetaQuotes has yet to address it.
You do it here! If the issue is confirmed by moderators, the details will be forwarded to the admin.
99% of the time the issue is usually the code being run or due to the inexperience of the user.
As for the "non-updating" of the table in real-time, that is currently known, but MetaQuotes has yet to address it.
Okay if I can find a reliable way of reproducing the issue then I will do so.
You do it here! If the issue is confirmed by moderators, the details will be forwarded to the admin.
99% of the time the issue is usually the code being run or due to the inexperience of the user.
As for the "non-updating" of the table in real-time, that is currently known, but MetaQuotes has yet to address it.
May I ask what issue exactly ?
When viewing the "Optimisation Results" tab, it is not updated in real-time, even when "Auto Scroll" and/or "Auto Arrange" is enabled.
One has to select another tab and then go back to see updates.
When viewing the "Optimisation Results" tab, it is not updated in real-time, even when "Auto Scroll" and/or "Auto Arrange" is enabled.
One has to select another tab and then go back to see updates.
Thanks for confirming.
That's a feature, it's like that since some years now for performance reason.