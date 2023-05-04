Object text some time have black border

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Hello, I create text object with Wingdings Wingdings. Ex: CharToStr(233). Strange is some time arrow have black border.

Code to create Text Obj:

bool TextCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // chart's ID
                const string            name="Text",              // object name
                const int               sub_window=0,             // subwindow index
                datetime                time=0,                   // anchor point time
                double                  price=0,                  // anchor point price
                const string            text="Text",              // the text itself
                const string            font="Wingdings",             // font
                const int               font_size=8,             // font size
                const color             clr=clrRed,               // color
                const double            angle=0.0,                // text slope
                const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
                const bool              back=false,               // in the background
                const bool              selection=false,          // highlight to move
                const bool              hidden=true,              // hidden in the object list
                const long              z_order=0)                // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
   if(ObjectFind(chart_ID,name) >= 0)
   {
      ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name);  
   }
//--- create Text object
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TEXT,sub_window,time,price))
   {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Text\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
   }
//--- set the text
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- set text font
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- set font size
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- set the slope angle of the text
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- set anchor type
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- set color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the object by mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID, name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, clrNONE);
   
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
}

Call funtion:

TextCreate(0, obj_prefix+"_bull_"+TimeToString(time[i+ob_period]), 0, time[i+ob_period], OB_bull_low-1*point_ajust*_Point, CharToStr(233), "Wingdings", 7, bullcolor, 0, ANCHOR_CENTER, true, false, true,0);

image:


Please help me to remove black border! Thank

[Deleted]  
Minh Truong Pham:

Hello, I create text object with Wingdings Wingdings. Ex: CharToStr(233). Strange is some time arrow have black border.

Code to create Text Obj:

Call funtion:

image:


Please help me to remove black border! Thank

Use ArrowCreate for wingdings, TextCreate is for text and not for wingdings

 
Rodger Sen #:

Use ArrowCreate for wingdings, TextCreate is for text and not for wingdings

Ok. I will try.

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