Object text some time have black border
Minh Truong Pham:
Hello, I create text object with Wingdings Wingdings. Ex: CharToStr(233). Strange is some time arrow have black border.
Code to create Text Obj:
Call funtion:
image:
Please help me to remove black border! Thank
Use ArrowCreate for wingdings, TextCreate is for text and not for wingdings
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Hello, I create text object with Wingdings Wingdings. Ex: CharToStr(233). Strange is some time arrow have black border.
Code to create Text Obj:
Call funtion:
image:
Please help me to remove black border! Thank