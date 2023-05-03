broker moved server, I can't change my signal provider

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I have been a signal provider with the name Metacode since October 2021, but the broker has changed the server, I can't move it to the new server because this account already exists, previously tradingpro live server became tradingpro live server 2, and this is the account number at my signal provider 4006231. I can't move it to a new signal provider name because the account was created before, and I want to create a signal provider on a new server with the old name and history or portfolio, waiting for news as soon as possible.. thank you
 
Ivan Pahlevi:
I have been a signal provider with the name Metacode since October 2021, but the broker has changed the server, I can't move it to the new server because this account already exists, previously tradingpro live server became tradingpro live server 2, and this is the account number at my signal provider 4006231. I can't move it to a new signal provider name because the account was created before, and I want to create a signal provider on a new server with the old name and history or portfolio, waiting for news as soon as possible.. thank you

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