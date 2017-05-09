ticks (quaotations) per minute, tick count in last minute

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Hello, I need to count incoming ticks (quaotations) for euro/usd to measure market speed. I think it was possible with old MT3 API. How can it be possible in MQL4?

- 45 ticks arrived in last minute
- an indicator showing incoming tick count for all minutes.

Thanks

Cengiz
 
Hello, I need to count incoming ticks (quaotations) for euro/usd to measure market speed. I think it was possible with old MT3 API. How can it be possible in MQL4?

- 45 ticks arrived in last minute
- an indicator showing incoming tick count for all minutes.

Thanks

Cengiz


static int TickCount=0;
static datetime BarTime= 0;
if(Time[i]!=BarTime)
   {
   TickCount=0;
   BarTime= Time[i];
   }           
else
   TickCount++;



This should count ticks within current time frame.
-Stan

 
don't need to use static  keyword i think ?
 

Nearly 12 years, I think that is a record for thread resurrection! Certainly the first one I have seen mentioning MT3

 
honest_knave:

Nearly 12 years, I think that is a record for thread resurrection! Certainly the first one I have seen mentioning MT3

 
we had MT3 ?!?!
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