ticks (quaotations) per minute, tick count in last minute
Hello, I need to count incoming ticks (quaotations) for euro/usd to measure market speed. I think it was possible with old MT3 API. How can it be possible in MQL4?
- 45 ticks arrived in last minute
- an indicator showing incoming tick count for all minutes.
Thanks
Cengiz
- 45 ticks arrived in last minute
- an indicator showing incoming tick count for all minutes.
Thanks
Cengiz
static int TickCount=0; static datetime BarTime= 0; if(Time[i]!=BarTime) { TickCount=0; BarTime= Time[i]; } else TickCount++;
This should count ticks within current time frame.
-Stan
don't need to use static keyword i think ?
Nearly 12 years, I think that is a record for thread resurrection! Certainly the first one I have seen mentioning MT3
honest_knave:
Nearly 12 years, I think that is a record for thread resurrection! Certainly the first one I have seen mentioning MT3
we had MT3 ?!?!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- 45 ticks arrived in last minute
- an indicator showing incoming tick count for all minutes.
Thanks
Cengiz