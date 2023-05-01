How to get "# of open trades from other symbols, order type and magic number" ?
Hello All, I am a newbie. Could you please help me? I need to get "# of open trades from other symbols, order type and magic number". Let say: I want to open OP_BUY EURUSD if there is an OP_SELL GBPUSD.
Is there any way to tweak source code below?int TradesCount(int type) //returns # of open trades for order type, current symbol and magic number { int result = 0; int total = OrdersTotal(); for(int i = 0; i < total; i++) { if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) == false) continue; if(OrderMagicNumber() != MagicNumber || OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderType() != type) continue; result++; } return(result); } Thanks
- EA will not run on multiple pairs, need help
- Check magicnumber of open position
- Trading Different Pairs With 1 Ea
- Formate code with the styler in the editor
- Post code as code by either Alt+S or
- Here is a list of all functions: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/function_indices
- And here the list of the trading functions: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/function_indices
- There you find either OrdersTotal or PositionsTotal to start a loop through either all open orders or positions. In the loop continue if the Symbol doesn't match.
Documentation on MQL5: List of MQL5 Functions
- www.mql5.com
List of MQL5 Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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