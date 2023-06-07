"iCustom" Alternative - page 2
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Unfortunately Wikipedia has removed that part from their current text. The explanation is only accessible in the "editing history" — 14:45, 22 November 2022
Here is a screenshot for future reference:
oh, i see, then instead of icustom, you just have to insert the indicator logic in the oninit function. thanks for the formula