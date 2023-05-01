Does MT4 DESKTOP version run on AMD processor in Windows11 ?

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Does MT4 DESKTOP version run on AMD processor ?

For example: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

On Windows 11 ?

Thanks for your answer.

After my search here below, i assume yes, MT4 runs on AMD processors on Windows11

 

Intel, AMD, and ARM are three different types of processors used in modern computers and mobile devices.

Here are the key differences:

  1. Architecture: Intel and AMD processors use the x86 architecture, while ARM processors use a reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architecture.
  2. Performance: Intel and AMD processors are generally faster and more powerful than ARM processors. However, ARM processors are more power-efficient and can run for longer periods of time on a single battery charge.
  3. Compatibility: Intel and AMD processors are compatible with most software, while ARM processors may require software to be specifically designed for the ARM architecture.
  4. Cost: Intel and AMD processors are typically more expensive than ARM processors.
  5. Usage: Intel and AMD processors are used in desktop and laptop computers, while ARM processors are used in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Which processor is better depends on your specific needs. If you need a powerful processor for intensive tasks like video editing, gaming, or running multiple applications at once, then an Intel or AMD processor may be a better option. However, if you need a processor that is energy-efficient and can run for a long time on a single battery charge, then an ARM processor may be a better choice. If you are looking for a processor for a mobile device, then ARM is the only option. Ultimately, the best option depends on your specific use case and requirements.

Techy Ntn


Intel and AMD processors are generally X86 architecture where as ARM processors are RISC processors based on ARM architecture. ARM processors offer lower performance than AMD and Intel processors but, they also consume lower power. If you need a processor for a desktop, you have to go with INTEL or AMD. ARM processors are generally used in mobile phones, smart watches and other lpw power devices.

Kartik Kailas

https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-difference-between-Intel-AMD-and-ARM-processor-what-could-be-a-better-option-to-take


PARALELL DESKTOP virtual machines

Fix Metatrader 4 or Metatrader 5 not working in Windows 11 on Mac with Apple M series Chip

We're familiar with the issue when Metatrader 4 or recent builds of Metatrader 5 don't launch in Windows 11 on Mac computers with Apple M series chips. 

The versions of the application don't support ARM architecture. The same behavior is observed on a physical Windows ARM computer.

Resolution

We advise you to install a previous build of Metatrader 5 which is supposed to work based on our tests.

https://kb.parallels.com/en/129408

 
MT4trader:

Does MT4 DESKTOP version run on AMD processor ?

For example: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

On Windows 11 ?

Thanks for your answer.

After my search here below, i assume yes, MT4 runs on AMD processors on Windows11

Of course MT4 runs on Windows 11 and AMD processor, why would not it be ?

Well, actually I would prefer it doesn't loool. But that's my own opinion, not a technical issue.

 

I don't understand such guys. They buy a new high performance pc to run an old, and slower program.

To me it's a bit like having a powerful pc to run DOS and play monkey island.


 
Carl Schreiber #:

I don't understand such guys. They buy a new high performance pc to run an old, and slower program.

To me it's a bit like having a powerful pc to run DOS and play monkey island.

Quick question:

On the MT5 column, there is « Yes » at « funds transfer between accounts ».

Does that let you transfer funds between MT5 account without broker interaction? I have never heard of such feature excluding the broker.

I know however that such transfers are possible in between accounts of the same brokers using their own platforms.

I know a lot of people that have been scammed and their broker are not letting withdrawals happen, I’m wondering if that may be a way for them to get their money back?

EDIT: turns out that’s not the case. Too good to be true.
 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
Quick question:

Does that let you transfer funds between MT5 account without broker interaction? 

No.

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