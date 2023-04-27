Stops Level
I would like to inquire about an issue I am encountering while attempting to retrieve the correct trade stops levels for a given symbol. Despite my efforts, the output from my code does not align with the expected symbol properties. To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the problem, I have provided a quick overview, including screenshots, a code snippet, and relevant logs. Any guidance on how I can accurately obtain the appropriate stop loss levels for the symbol in question?
- Trailing stop---invalid request
- Questions from Beginners MQL4 MT4 MetaTrader 4
- Indicator long Response Time ( seems to be due to symbol disability or closeness)
You were doing it correctly before in your previous code, so why are you now doing it incorrectly?
- [Invalid Stops]- Print("Stop Level is: ", stops_level); returning 0 - How to fix an invalid stop error in my EA code
int stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); if(stops_level!=0) { PrintFormat("SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d: StopLoss and TakeProfit must"+ " not be nearer than %d points from the closing price",stops_level,stops_level); } Print("Stop Level is: ", stops_level);
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