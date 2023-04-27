Stops Level

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I would like to inquire about an issue I am encountering while attempting to retrieve the correct trade stops levels for a given symbol. Despite my efforts, the output from my code does not align with the expected symbol properties. To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the problem, I have provided a quick overview, including screenshots, a code snippet, and relevant logs. Any guidance on how I can accurately obtain the appropriate stop loss levels for the symbol in question? 



 Print("Sell Order Entry Price: ", entryPrice," Sell Order Stoploss: ",stopLoss," Sell Order Take profit: ",takeProfit," Symbol trade stops level: ", SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL*_Point," Symbol freeze level: ", SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL*_Point);



[Deleted]  

You were doing it correctly before in your previous code, so why are you now doing it incorrectly?

 int stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
   if(stops_level!=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL=%d: StopLoss and TakeProfit must"+
                  " not be nearer than %d points from the closing price",stops_level,stops_level);
     }
     Print("Stop Level is:  ", stops_level);

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