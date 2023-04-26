Setting position mode to hedging or netting
- Does a Deal generated by a successful (first) Order, always result in an open Position?
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No. It is set at the account level by the broker when you open the account.
So, if you want a "netting" account, select that option when you create/open the account the first time.
No. It is set at the account level by the broker when you open the account.
So, if you want a "netting" account, select that option when you create/open the account the first time.
thank you Fernando for the clarification; the fact was that I reinstalled recently MetaTrader after reinstalling Windows and it automatically Opened me a Demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo and selected the edging/netting option on edging: now I see.
So in case of an hedging account if we want to mantain one single position and modifying it in successive trades the only possibility is to set, at each Order, the propertyStruttura Trade Request
MqlTradeRequest.position =to the first value to which a position has been opened (first position ticket) ?.
It's "Hedging" not "Edging". I even corrected your original text for you.
On a "Hedging" account it's not possible to "modify it". Only the stop-loss and take profit can be modified. You can't add volume to it or have the opening price adjust accordingly in the way it works on a "netting" account.
Just create a new demo account and select "not hedging".
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