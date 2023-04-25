Is it me or is the indicator I am using not working correctly?
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In response to your query, please note that the Indicator in question as two extra parameters.
I am referring to the "string" parameters name something like "===============================". Those parameters are actually a bad coding practice by the author from the MQL4 era, and should have been replaced by "input groups" in MQL5, and not "string inputs".
However, that been said, that is how it was done, so you have to compensate for it as follows ...
handleHeiken = iCustom( _Symbol, _Period, "Market\\Smoothed HeikenAshi MT5.ex5", "", heikenPeriod, MaMethod, uptrendColor, downtrendColor, plotInBackground, "", pushNotifications, alerts );
In other words, I've added empty strings "", at the relevant positions.
Please note that I did not test the code and the example above only serve to explain the issue.
In response to your query, please pay attention that the Indicator questions as two extra parameters.
I am referring to the "string" parameters "===============================". Those parameters are actually a bad coding practice by the author and should have been "input groups" and not "string inputs".
However, that been said, that is how it was done, so you have to compensate for it as follows ...
In other words, I've added empty strings "", at the relevant positions.
Please note that I did not test the code and the example above only serve to explain the issue.
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Hello world
So I am using the iCustom function with an Heiken Ashi indicator I got on the market. I keep getting the error for incorrect input parameters [4002].
and if I just attach the indicator with these inputs...
the indicator works just fine.
So am I misunderstanding something? Any advise would be appreciated.