How To Load An Indicator From EA With a Comma Separated String
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Hello,
I am trying to test out many different indicators in the strategy tester and was trying to figure out a way to swap indicators in and out using a comma separated string that contained the indicator parameters. I know it can be done because I have an EA that allowed you to do the same thing. It is a .ex4 so I can not see how they did it. This is only meant to be used for the tester and not live if that makes any difference. If anyone can help that would be great!
Here is a screenshot in my terminal of the input into the EA that had the comma separated string that contained the parameters, the name, and buffers to load the indicator.This was done in MQL4.