Strategy Tester Bars data

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Is it possible to substitute the data used by my MT5 tester to a particular csv file containing the bars data of my choice 
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Clemence Oluwatobi Aderinwale: Is it possible to substitute the data used by my MT5 tester to a particular csv file containing the bars data of my choice 
Yes! Create a Custom Symbol with your own data (M1 and tick data).
Custom Financial Instruments - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform allows creating custom financial symbols. You can view charts of such symbols and perform technical analysis , as well as use...
 

If you're going to code this yourself, then maybe you'll find something useful in this code (but it's not exactly😄):

Code Base

Export symbol from MT4 to MT5

Andriy Voitenko, 2019.01.24 12:31

Эксперт для переноса настроек и котировок инструмента из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 5.

Because the script also works with CSV

P.S. Use the built-in translator :)


P.S.2 Site search also makes sense.



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