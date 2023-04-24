Strategy Tester Bars data
Is it possible to substitute the data used by my MT5 tester to a particular csv file containing the bars data of my choice
Clemence Oluwatobi Aderinwale: Is it possible to substitute the data used by my MT5 tester to a particular csv file containing the bars data of my choiceYes! Create a Custom Symbol with your own data (M1 and tick data).
Custom Financial Instruments - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform allows creating custom financial symbols. You can view charts of such symbols and perform technical analysis , as well as use...
If you're going to code this yourself, then maybe you'll find something useful in this code (but it's not exactly😄):
Andriy Voitenko, 2019.01.24 12:31Эксперт для переноса настроек и котировок инструмента из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 5.
Because the script also works with CSV
P.S. Use the built-in translator :)
P.S.2 Site search also makes sense.
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