#property strict errors
Please don't post randomly in any section. Your question is not related to the section you posted.
MT4/mql4 has it's own section on the forum.
I have moved your topic to the correct section later.
The "#property strict" imposes to updated and more "strict" rules of MQL4+ which are similar to MQL5 language rules, instead of the old MQL4.
You can read more about the updates of the updated MQL4 here ... Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
EDIT: You should always fix "warnings", or you run the risk of skipping over a real bug disguised as a warning.
Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Can anyone help me fix the code ? I can send you the source file in private
Always use strict. Fixing the warnings will save you hours of debugging, but you must understand the differences.
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Hi.
I have an indicator based on supply and demand zones that I try to upload to indicator marketplace
The indicator is compiled with no errors, but as to be able to upload it on MQL5 marketplace, I need to add "property strict" function.
After I add it, the file gives multiple errors.
Can anyone help me fix it ?
The picture above is the version with no "property strict" - as you can see it has no errors on it.
Now, after I add the #property strict rule it gives me 7 errors and 89 warnings.
Can anyone help me fix it ?
Thanks