Scripts: Multi SellOrders
For high frequency trade, thumps up.
Files:
Multi-sell_1.png 65 kb
Multi-sell_2.png 67 kb
hi be better if the script for buy does only Long and sell script does only short. So we dont have to go to common tab and change for each buy and sell script, thanks
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Multi SellOrders:
To assist traders who wish to open multiple sell orders quickly, a script file has been developed that allows them to execute a large number of trades with just one command. The default take profit and stop loss values are set in 5-digit broker format, but for traders using a 4-digit broker, the default must be TP=40 and SL=20. Num_of_Sell is the number of trades to execute. This script file can be extremely useful for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions quickly and efficiently. By simplifying the process of opening multiple sell orders, it can save traders valuable time and allow them to focus on other aspects of their trading strategy.
Author: Daniel Opoku