MT5 got broken with Parallels Desktop at M1 Pro
There are some talking with admins about related issues on Russian forum so you can read it with inbuilt online translator which is existing on every forum post:
last several posts of this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/366887/page4
Example:
Unfortunately we cannot reproduce on M1 . Mt4 1380 and Mt5 3663 installed both on top of the previous version and on a clean install. I forwarded your crashlog to the terminal developer.
more:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 for macOS: Ready DMG Package and CrossOver Update
Sergey T , 2023.04.19 10:04
On M1 in parallels with Win11 ARM, there will be even more problems. If you need ARM, then either Surface or official dmg on Mac M1/M2.
So, you can participate in the discussion by uploading your logs/screenshots, technical details and so on which may be enough for admins to reproduce this issue. Or wait for fixing in case it is real bug for example.
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As to me so I do not have any practical experience with M1 and with parallels sorry.
- 2023.04.18
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I cant install MT5 anymore on my WIN11 running in Parallels Desktop on M1 Pro machine. Other users also confirm the issue here https://forum.parallels.com/threads/metatrader-5-running-on-latest-version-of-parallels-and-windows-11-running-on-m1-pro.359050/