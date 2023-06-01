Indicators: Ofir Blue Telegram API for any indicator
Where are the instructions? Are you suppose to install both indicators at ˜indicators or does mqh belongs to experts?
@Cla Alster #: Where are the instructions? Are you suppose to install both indicators at ˜indicators or does mqh belongs to experts?
Did you not read the description? This is not for beginners or non-coders. You have to know how to code.
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Ofir Blue Telegram API for any indicator:
Connect your indicator to Telegram with 3 lines of code This sample code enables to connect your indicator to Ofir Blue, the first trading application for Telegram
Author: Gad Benisty