Indicators: Ofir Blue Telegram API for any indicator

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Ofir Blue Telegram API for any indicator:

Connect your indicator to Telegram with 3 lines of code This sample code enables to connect your indicator to Ofir Blue, the first trading application for Telegram

Ofir Blue Telegram API for any indicator

Author: Gad Benisty

 
Where are the instructions? Are you suppose to install both indicators at ˜indicators or does mqh  belongs to experts?
[Deleted]  
@Cla Alster #: Where are the instructions? Are you suppose to install both indicators at ˜indicators or does mqh  belongs to experts?

Did you not read the description? This is not for beginners or non-coders. You have to know how to code.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Did you not read the description? This is not for beginners or non-coders. You have to know how to code.

Sure, but a beginner could add 3 lines to an existing code. Maybe some tests are required...

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