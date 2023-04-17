Market pictures not showing properly
I just installed MT5 in my desktop PC and when I open the MQL Market, the pics of all the experts, indicators, etc are not showing.
Although I can click them, the pics don't show.
Also, the pics in the screenshots tab and the icons of each account/person who posted a review in the reviews tab suddenly disappeared.
Usually, the initial of the person's account name is shown or their pics, at first it pops up but suddenly disappears after a few seconds.
Can someone help me?
I already uninstalled and installed again the app.
I'll try to do it again but this time, erase all the files and then fresh install.
Let see if it happens again.
Uninstalled and deleted the MetaQuotes folder from AppData/Roaming and installed again.
Still not showing.
Weird...
Help please!
I just installed MT5 in my desktop PC and when I open the MQL Market, the pics of all the experts, indicators, etc are not showing.
Although I can click them, the pics don't show.
Also, the pics in the screenshots tab and the icons of each account/person who posted a review in the reviews tab suddenly disappeared.
Usually, the initial of the person's account name is shown or their pics, at first it pops up but suddenly disappears after a few seconds.
Can someone help me?
I already uninstalled and installed again the app.
I'll try to do it again but this time, erase all the files and then fresh install.
Let see if it happens again.
MT5?
Make sure that you are using one of the latest Windows version with 64-bit (Windows 10 64-bit) with the latest MT5 build
(I am using MT5 build 3677).
Example - I restarted MT5 and after that MT5 estimated my Windows version and MT5 build (look at the Metatrader journal):
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Besides, Internet Explorer (or Microsoft Edge) should be installed on your Windows 10 computer (because MT5 is using IE/ Edge environment for the Market tabs).
The Market tabs are located in Navogator now for MT5:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I just installed MT5 in my desktop PC and when I open the MQL Market, the pics of all the experts, indicators, etc are not showing.
Although I can click them, the pics don't show.
Also, the pics in the screenshots tab and the icons of each account/person who posted a review in the reviews tab suddenly disappeared.
Usually, the initial of the person's account name is shown or their pics, at first it pops up but suddenly disappears after a few seconds.
Can someone help me?
I already uninstalled and installed again the app.
I'll try to do it again but this time, erase all the files and then fresh install.
Let see if it happens again.