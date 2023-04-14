Strange behaviour MQL5VPS including several #property tester_file; wrong and sometimes no file loaded.
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I stumbled upon strange MQL5VPS behaviour when working with #property tester_file and MQL5VPS.
Here a test code:
test files belong in Common\Files
VPS1.txt contains 1 line,
VPS2.txt 2 lines,
VPS2.txt 3 lines,
VPS2.txt 4 lines.
Here a screenshot of the recieved notification after synchronizing MQL5 VPS with 4 charts, each using one of the vps.txt files:
The last line means that VPS2.txt has 4 lines (although it only contains 2).
Here the printout:
Here you can see the terminal reads out the vps2.txt correctly. But the vps terminal confuses vps2.txt with vps4.txt apperently.
With another EA, I face a similar problem, but there most of the time only the file of one chart is read, others claim 0 lines.
Thanks for any help in advance.