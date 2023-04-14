Strange behaviour MQL5VPS including several #property tester_file; wrong and sometimes no file loaded.

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To whom it may concern, 
I stumbled upon strange MQL5VPS behaviour when working with #property tester_file and MQL5VPS. 

Here a test code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              MQL5VPS_strange.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#property tester_file "VPS1.txt"
#property tester_file "VPS2.txt"
#property tester_file "VPS3.txt"
#property tester_file "VPS4.txt"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum enum_VPS
  {
      VPS1,//VPS1.txt
      VPS2,//VPS2.txt
      VPS3,//VPS3.txt
      VPS4,//VPS4.txt
  };

string lines[];  
int countVPS = 0;
int countTerminal = 0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input enum_VPS FileUsed;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
      //FileDelete(EnumToString(FileUsed)+".txt");  
      FileCopy(EnumToString(FileUsed)+".txt",FILE_COMMON,EnumToString(FileUsed)+".txt",FILE_REWRITE);
      ReadFileToArrayAgent(EnumToString(FileUsed)+".txt",lines);
      Comment(EnumToString(FileUsed)+".txt" + " " + (string)ArraySize(lines));
      Print("Lines in file " + EnumToString(FileUsed) + " " + (string)ArraySize(lines));

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   if(countVPS==0)
   {
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_VPS))
        {
          SendNotification("Hello from VPS; lines in file " + EnumToString(FileUsed) + " " + (string)ArraySize(lines));
          ArrayPrint(lines);
          countVPS++;
        } 
   } 
   if(countTerminal==0)
     {
         if(!TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_VPS))
           {
             SendNotification("Hello from Terminal; lines in file " + EnumToString(FileUsed) + " " + (string)ArraySize(lines));
             ArrayPrint(lines);
             countTerminal++;
           }
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Read file to array                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ReadFileToArrayAgent(string FileName,string & Lines[])
{
   ResetLastError();
   int h=FileOpen(FileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT,"\r\n");
   if(h==INVALID_HANDLE){
          int ErrNum=GetLastError();
          printf("ReadFileToArrayAgent Error opening file %s # %i",FileName,ErrNum);
          return(false);
   }
   int cnt=0; // use the variable to count the number of file lines
   while(!FileIsEnding(h)){
          string str=FileReadString(h); // read the next line from the file
          // remove spaces to the left and to the right to detect and avoid using empty lines
          StringTrimLeft(str); 
          StringTrimRight(str);
          if(str!="" && str!="0-"){ 
                 if(cnt>=ArraySize(Lines)){ // array filled completely
                        ArrayResize(Lines,ArraySize(Lines)+1024); // increase the array size by 1024 elements
                 }
                 Lines[cnt]=str; // send the read line to the array
                 cnt++; // increase the counter of read lines
          }
   }
   ArrayResize(Lines,cnt);
   FileClose(h);
   return(true);
}

test files belong in Common\Files
VPS1.txt contains 1 line,
VPS2.txt 2 lines,
VPS2.txt 3 lines,
VPS2.txt 4 lines.

Here a screenshot of the recieved notification after synchronizing MQL5 VPS with 4 charts, each using one of the vps.txt files:


The last line means that VPS2.txt has 4 lines (although it only contains 2).

Here the printout:

Here you can see the terminal reads out the vps2.txt correctly. But the vps terminal confuses vps2.txt with vps4.txt apperently.
With another EA, I face a similar problem, but there most of the time only the file of one chart is read, others claim 0 lines.

Thanks for any help in advance.

Files:
VPS1.txt  1 kb
VPS2.txt  1 kb
VPS3.txt  1 kb
VPS4.txt  1 kb
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