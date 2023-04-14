Need strategy that is making spikes/pulse waves in one direction in performance, not performance growth, just create peaks/spikes

New comment
 
Hello, searching for Metatrader MQL5 or pinescript / tradingview strategy with performance making peaks/spikes (or ideally pulse waves) in one direction (I seen something in past but didnt saved strategy name) needed for one algo/quant strategy.





Zero or small performance at the end is okay, we just need spikes in one direction (not opposite direction)

there should be series of spikes groing up, but not declining (decline should be fast) Also if performance goes below zero line is okay but not so much. Our goal is to add just virtual noise/volatility to combined stock portfolio.




 Also smaller peaks like 1-3% are absolutely okay, no need 10% or so


I seen something like this in past, and I beleive it is much easier to make this than strategy that only grows.

Thanks for all tips in comments, then I can share very profitable strategy with you as reward. Next pictures are in comments.
 

Just this ( picture) is problem, peaks can go or be accumulated only in one direction not opposite :(
there could be fast decline, but usually peaks should be only in one direction when compounding of peaks/spikes


New comment