New Version of the MetaTrader 5 iPhone: Now with Technical Indicators!
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In 2010 MetaQuotes Software Corp. started development of a platform for mobile trading. In January 2011, we reported the release of its first version, in which you could only trade and monitor your account. By March, interactive charts were included into the program, which allowed traders to visually track price movements. Today we are pleased to announce a new version of the MetaTrader 5 iPhone. Its main feature is the long awaited support of technical indicators.
"The functionality of the mobile platform was growing daily to provide wider opportunities to traders," - Denis Abramov, the leading developer of the mobile platforms department, explained. "Finally, its third version is ready - now technical indicators can be applied in the program. Of course, we will continue to expand the functionality of the platform and improve it - this is an ongoing process in our company."
The new MetaTrader 5 iPhone includes 14 technical indicators, and the number of analytical tools will be further expanded. You can simultaneously open up to 10 indicator windows in the application. Moreover, you can apply an indicator to the main chart window or to other indicators. In short, with the release of the updated MetaTrader 5 iPhone, the arsenal of mobile traders has grown considerably.
The MetaTrader 5 iPhone mobile platform is available absolutely free of charge. To start working with the application, download the MetaTrader 5 iPhone in the AppStore and run it. After that you only need to select a broker from the list and open an account. Nothing else is needed - this powerful tool for mobile trading with technical indicators is in your pocket!