MetaTrader 5 iPhone Got Technical Indicators!
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We continue to enhance functionality of MetaTrader 5 iPhone by adding new features to this trading platform. As we have promised, technical indicators will be available in the new version of our trading application for iOS based smartphones and tablet computers. Now traders not only can trade Forex, but also analyze financial markets.
The final tests of mobile platform are being completing and soon it will be sent to the App Store. "We've almost finished this new version of MetaTrader 5 iPhone and hope it will be available for traders by the end of the month", said Denis Abramov, Lead Developer of MetaTrader 5 iPhone.
Stay tuned for news.