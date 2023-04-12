calculating lot size based on percent equity without thinking about SL
You have to always consider your stop-loss to calculate your risk. No stop-loss means infinite risk.
Use the following functions to evaluate the volume based on both Risk and Margin requirements.
Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency
Calculates the profit based on the parameters passed, in the deposit currency
The question makes no sense.
If I buy a stock at $600/share and will exit at %500/share, the risk is $100 per share, not $600 per. The SL must be known.
For FX (or other leveraged instructments), there is no initial risk (except the spread.) Only at the SL can your risk be known, for a given lot size.
No Idea what that calculation means, but it is not what you think it is.
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Hi,
I want to calculate lot size based on percentage of equity without thinking about stoploss. Does this calculation correct? and should I multiply the result with leverage?