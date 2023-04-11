TimeGMT() does not execute every tick
Please check again, I use it, and it's working
Files:
Check_Value2.mq4 2 kb
You are right, it could be my specific case with other code in the script that may be interfering.
thanks for testing it for me. I will raise it later if I find further issues. In the meantime, thank you.
thanks for testing it for me. I will raise it later if I find further issues. In the meantime, thank you.
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I experience a very strange situation when I call TimeGMT(), it does not get executed on every tick although I have placed it in OnTick() event.
For example,
I placed the following code, it may have iterated hundreds of ticks times, and it will only sparingly print out the print statement containing TimeGMT() function. I could put the TimeGMT() into an if statement, etc. and it will not execute every tick. Does anyone know why?