TimeGMT() does not execute every tick

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I experience a very strange situation when I call TimeGMT(), it does not get executed on every tick although I have placed it in OnTick() event.

For example, 

I placed the following code, it may have iterated hundreds of ticks times, and it will only sparingly print out the print statement containing TimeGMT() function. I could put the TimeGMT() into an if statement, etc. and it will not execute every tick. Does anyone know why?

void OnTick() 
{
   Print("TickCounter: ", TickCounter, TimeToString(TimeGMT()));
   TickCounter++;
}
 

Please check again, I use it, and it's working


Files:
Check_Value2.mq4  2 kb
 

also using strategy tester :


 
You are right, it could be my specific case with other code in the script that may be interfering. 

thanks for testing it for me. I will raise it later if I find further issues. In the meantime, thank you.
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