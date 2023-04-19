unable to connect my agents to the cloud network
so ive set up the metatester 5 agents manager. my agents are running but will not connect to the mql5 cloud networkto be used by the public. what can i do about this problem. look forward to your input
problem solved. use a chat with a video interface. no idea what ports are opened, but i now connect to the mql5 cloud
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Tafadzwa Nyamwanza #:Maybe the system on MQ side just needs some time.
problem solved. use a chat with a video interface. no idea what ports are opened, but i now connect to the mql5 cloud
problem solved. use a chat with a video interface. no idea what ports are opened, but i now connect to the mql5 cloud
Carlos Schreiber # : Tal vez el sistema en el lado de MQ solo necesita algo de tiempo.
Hello, I have several PCs with the latest generation processors of 8 or more physical cores as file servers in Windows. How could I connect them all to the mql cloud and generate any profit? The PCs are all under the same network and the same fixed public IP.
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