unable to connect my agents to the cloud network

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so ive set up the metatester 5 agents manager. my agents are running but will not connect to the mql5 cloud networkto be used by the public. what can i do about this problem. look forward to your input
 
problem solved. use a chat with a video interface. no idea what ports are opened, but i now connect to the mql5 cloud
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Tafadzwa Nyamwanza #:
problem solved. use a chat with a video interface. no idea what ports are opened, but i now connect to the mql5 cloud
Maybe the system on MQ side just needs some time.
 
Carlos Schreiber # : Tal vez el sistema en el lado de MQ solo necesita algo de tiempo.

Hello, I have several PCs with the latest generation processors of 8 or more physical cores as file servers in Windows. How could I connect them all to the mql cloud and generate any profit? The PCs are all under the same network and the same fixed public IP.

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