How do I code to detect a breakout candle?
- Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded.
- How do you define your dashed line?
- How do you define a breakout candle?
- What is the difference between your checked down candle, vs. the next ones after your cross?
- Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded.
- How do you define your dashed line?
- How do you define a breakout candle?
- What is the difference between your checked down candle, vs. the next ones after your cross?
1. Ok
2. I can add any HLine manually
3. A breakout candle is a candle which breaks the line with body minimum 60% beyond the line and having lower wick less than 1/2 of body range (open - close)
4. as point 3
1. Ok
2. I can add any HLine manually
3. A breakout candle is a candle which breaks the line with body minimum 60% beyond the line and having lower wick less than 1/2 of body range (open - close)
4. as point 3
1. Ok
2. I can add any HLine manually
3. A breakout candle is a candle which breaks the line with body minimum 60% beyond the line and having lower wick less than 1/2 of body range (open - close)
4. as point 3
BEARISH CANDLE
body of a candle = open - close
wick length above = High - open
wick length below = close - low
based on your definition
A breakout candle is a candle which breaks the line with body minimum 60% beyond the line and having lower wick less than 1/2 of body range (open - close)
60 % of previous candle = 60 x (High-Low)/100
so,
if (current candle low/close < previous candle low/close) and (previous candle low - current candle low > or = 60% of previous candle) and (close-open of current candle is less than 50% of current candle body).
Breaker candle is formed
BEARISH CANDLE
body of a candle = open - close
wick length above = High - open
wick length below = close - low
based on your definition
A breakout candle is a candle which breaks the line with body minimum 60% beyond the line and having lower wick less than 1/2 of body range (open - close)
60 % of previous candle = 60 x (High-Low)/100
so,
if (current candle low/close < previous candle low/close) and (previous candle low - current candle low > or = 60% of previous candle) and (close-open of current candle is less than 50% of current candle body).
Breaker candle is formed
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What is best way to detect any candlestick which breakouts any level for example as shown on screenshot.
Please post the logic