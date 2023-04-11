NormalizedDouble() error - Trailing stop function - page 2
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corrected code
I wanted to provide a quick update on the progress of the project. After carefully considering all of your insights and doing some further research, I am pleased to announce that the issues have been resolved. The latest version of the code has passed the market automatic validation and I have successfully completed the required testing with no errors. I appreciate all of your help and support throughout this process.
Please find the updated trail stop function below.