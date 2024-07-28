Contact information in case of problems with financial operations
1. First of all - you can ask on the forum (this is more conformable way to receive the help for newbies for example.
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2. Besides -
Please note that the service desk is not replying on the general questions, on the brokers' related questions (trading accounts, money for trading, etc)
May I ask how to resume my VPS subscription as I log-out my MT4 and now it show cancelled but it supposted to be till Sep 2024, order number isVPS subscription #6588219 MT4 UltimaMarkets
- www.mql5.com
May I ask how to resume my VPS subscription as I log-out my MT4 and now it show cancelled but it supposted to be till Sep 2024, order number isVPS subscription #6588219 MT4 UltimaMarkets
Cancel subscription-
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.10.10 18:04
If you cancelled your MQL5 VPS you cannot activate the same subscription again, but you can use the remaining VPS time as free minutes if you Register a Virtual Server again and you choose the free minutes as the subscription option.
- www.mql5.com
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You agree to website policy and terms of use
In the contact information column of the website
>If you have any problems with financial operations on MQL5.com, please contact technical support or the website administrator.
However, neither the contact information for technical support nor the contact information for the website administrator is listed.
Why is there no mention/link on the spot?
Please let me know where to contact you.