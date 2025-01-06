array out of range in 'Introsort.mqh' (225,23)
Confirmed and reported.
This bug is fixed, not sure from which build.
I checked it with 4772 and all is fine.
amrali #:
Yes, it has been already fixed maybe since one year or more.
Yes, it has been already fixed maybe since one year or more.
I am currently checking all my bug reports.
Please advice me (unless it's in a release Change log, or someone of MQ posted about here) when you see something like this fixed silently. Thank you.
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When including the header <Generic\ArrayList.mqh> I have encountered an array out of range in 'Introsort.mqh'
I had to replicate that error using this script:
This is the output after a short time of running the script
This is the corrected code for <Generic\Internal\introsort.mqh> (line 221) to fix the array out of range error.