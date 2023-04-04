Free indicator downloading
Hi forum,
tried downloading a free ATR Trailing stop indicator, when I open it , this is what the page look like what is the problem, this has been the case with some downloads and I don't understand please can somebody advise.see attached:
is it indicator for MT5?
If it is for MT5 so indicator will not work for MT4.
Besides, some indicators should be fixed, and you can see it by compiling them in MetaEditor for example.
"The .ex4 file is an executable file used in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading software. This file contains the source code of extensions such as Expert Advisors, Custom Indicators, and Scripts written in the MQL4 programming language. When compiled, these programs generate a file with the .ex4 extension which is used to run the program on the MT4 platform. The .ex4 file cannot be edited and can only be used to execute the program it represents."
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Hi forum,
tried downloading a free ATR Trailing stop indicator, when I open it , this is what the page look like what is the problem, this has been the case with some downloads and I don't understand please can somebody advise.see attached: