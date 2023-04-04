Not able to buy or subscribe anything. All payment options are giving payment failure errors
Can some one fix either of these options: so that I can use on of those options. Nothing is working.
The options work.
If it does not work for you so it is something wrong with your computer or Windows (or you do not have Internet Explorer installed, or your antivirus or firewall blocked access to payment options, or you are using VPS, or any other reason).
But the users prefer to use MQL5 option:
Why?
Because if you pay by paypal (for example) so it is international payment, and the money is going to the MQL5 service from your bank in your country to the other bank in mql5 services' country, and it take for several days.
But if you deposit the fund to your MQL5 forum account/profile and pay directly from your forum profile so it is more comfortable situation:
you can wait when the fund came to your profile (same days), and after that - pay from your profile and it is immediately accepted by the services.
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